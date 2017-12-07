Computer professionals give tips regarding online shopping

We do it a lot, especially during the holiday season, online shopping.



I.T. professionals are urging you to be careful.



Common mistakes people make is clicking shopping websites from Facebook links or links from an e-mail.



Those can lead to spoofed websites.



Some shoppers don't research an unfamiliar website, especially if it's that holiday rush, and that could leave you with no packages you paid for or even money withdrawn from your bank account.



"They click on a link on Facebook, e-mail, or something instead of saying, 'Well that looks interesting, let me go look up this company and do a separate search for that company. It's almost always going to be a spoof, an attempt to gather your information," said Dennis Sever, Midland College VP of Information Technology and Facilities.



Also, make sure you don't shop on public WiFi.



In case of a fraudulent transaction, pay through a credit card instead of a debit card.

