Man arrested following aggravated assault investigation

The Odessa Police Department has charged a man in connection with an aggravated assault investigation.



Deshawn Lasal Warren, 39, was arrested after police say he got into an argument with his wife.



He punched her in the face and head multiple times.



We're told he grabbed a metal broom handle and hit her in the head.



Warren left the scene before police got there.



Authorities later found him and charged him.



