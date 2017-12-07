Oncor, Sharyland Utilities announce swap that will affect customers

Oncor Electric and Sharyland Utilities have announced a swap that will soon affect its customers.



Oncor is welcoming 56,000 Sharyland customers to their ONCOR system.



It's all part of a swap approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas.



Starting December 11, some Sharyland customers in the Permian Basin, including 402 other cities will make the switch.



The companies say customers could save up to $54 a month on their electric bill.



"All the customers have a retailers that they pay their bill and our cost are in that particular bill. We'll do the work with the retailers, we'll do all the readings, those kinds of things. The customers will still get their normal bill, just be less and they don't have to do anything," said Mike Guyton, Oncor Chief Customer Officer.



The swap is expected to be complete within the first week of January.

