U.T.P.B. Women's Basketball looking for their third conference win

First year head coach Rae Boothe has brought a new culture into the Falcon locker room and for the returners, they could feel it right away.

“Just starting with pre-season, I think the hope is a lot different. It’s just a different vibe. I think we have more pride in trying to represent U.T.P.B. I think last year we went through every game just to see how it would go. I think this year, we have a competitive edge where we want to win each game and know we have the ability to win each game,” said Sierra LaGrande.

Currently sitting in the fourth seed in the Lone Star Conference with a 2-1 conference record, the Falcons are hungry for their third league win.

“Going into conference play the best-case scenario honestly for us is to be 3-1. We play Texas Women’s on Saturday and right now we’re 2 and 1 so we really need to get that win on Saturday,” said Boothe.

Heading into their 10th game of the season, Coach Boothe believes the team is still finding their identity.

“We really just need to figure out who we are on a daily basis and just get better,” said Boothe.

The Falcons potential grows every game and so far, Coach Boothe is pleased with what she’s seeing.

“I’m proud of their buy in and belief in each other. I think we’re going to continue to get better as time goes on. I mean this is a brand-new system for all of them. So, to see some success early in the conference play and if we can continue going into Saturday and being 3-1 going into the break in the conference, it’s already as many wins as the team won last year. I think that for the returners, they’ll be really proud of that,” said Boothe.

The Falcons play home Saturday at 2 p.m. for their final conference game until January.

