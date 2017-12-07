Humane Society of Odessa in need of donations to keep shelter animals warm

The cold weather isn't only affecting people, many animals without a home have to endure it as well.

Like many shelters the Humane Society of Odessa only has space to bring inside old, small and sick dogs.

The organization's director is asking for donations so they can purchase more blankets, dog houses, dog beds and dog sweaters.

The shelter also has a tree with Christmas lists for some of their dogs in need.

If you'd like to donate, visit their website at http://www.odessahumanesociety.org/

