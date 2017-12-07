Salvation Army in Odessa set for 'emergency night' due to cold weather

The shelter opening its doors to anyone in need of a warm room on Thursday night.

It's the organization's policy any time the temperatures are forecast to drop below 32 (°F).

Inside the shelter those in need are treated to a clean bed, warm room and hot showers.

The shelter's manager, Chris Cooper, tells us the only people restricted are those who've been banned for previous violent incidences or those who show up under the influence.

Cooper also tells us the shelter is in need of donations with blankets at the top of the list.

Other items needed include twin sheets, warm clothes and sleeping bags.

Any donations you'd like to make can be taken to the shelter near East 10th St. and Milburn Ave.

