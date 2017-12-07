Midland Fire Department shares holiday fire safety tips

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help locating s suspect whom they say took money from four Subway restaurants.
One organization based out of Colorado is looking for service dogs in the Basin to give back to veterans and people with mental or physical disabilities. They found seven dogs locally that they believe are a good fit.
Click here for the latest school, airport and road closings/delays for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
The Loop 338 overpass is being shut down at Kermit highway due to an early morning crash.
First year head coach Rae Boothe has brought a new culture into the Falcon locker room and for the returners, they could feel it right away.
