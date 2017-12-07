Midland Fire Department shares holiday fire safety tips

It's that time of the year when Santa has his special elf scouts go out and keep an eye to who is being naughty or nice. This year, the Elf Scout is teaming up the Midland Fire Department to help spread the awareness of holiday fire safety tips.

"As you're putting up your Christmas lights, be mindful of fall hazards, make sure any equipment that you use, such as ladders, are in good working order," said James Howard with the Midland Fire Department.

Howard also suggests making sure that all the lights work before getting on the roof.

"Test your lights before going, making sure that they are going to work," said Howard.

The Christmas tree is definitely the center of attention but it also is a center to a lot of problems.

"Issues with Christmas lights is when they have frayed or wiring that can become a hazard. Again on live natural Christmas trees, to be mindful that they stay hydrated, they tend to dry out very quickly," said Howard.

Make sure that your smoke detectors and Carbon Monoxide detectors are in working order, and in a central location in your home.

If you are feeling queasy and your house runs off gas, take your symptoms seriously as you could be suffering from Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

"Paying attention to the signs and symptoms of CO poisoning which could be: headache, nausea, vomiting and then in the extreme cases, unconsciousness," said Howard.

Now that you know the rule, Midland Fire Department and Santa want you to stay on their nice list.

