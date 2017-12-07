Man sentenced to life behind bars, found guilty of indecency with a child by contact

One man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty on Thursday.

A jury found Carlos Refugio Garcia was found guilty of indecency with a child by contact after 1 hour of deliberations.

We're told the indecent contact was committed against a 7-year-old boy back in November 2015.

Normally, the sentence for this charge is 2 to 20 years behind bars. However, the Midland County District Attorney said the life sentence was given by the judge because Garcia had a previous conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

