H.E.B. hosting "Feast of Sharing" event Friday in Odessa

H.E.B. is hosting their 15th Annual Feast of Sharing in Odessa.



Hundreds of H.E.B. and community volunteers will serve free meals to more than 5,000.



The feast kicks off Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at the Ector County Coliseum in buildings "D" and "E" 4 to 8 p.m.



The event is open to the public.



The menu includes turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, green beans, a roll and apple pie.



There will be live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities and a visit from Santa.



The H.E.B. Pharmacy will also be providing free flu shots.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.