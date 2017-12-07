Tall City Oilman's Invitational Basketball Tournament returns

22 teams are taking the courts of the Tall City for an Invitational Basketball tournament put on by Midland Lee.

The Rebels have run this competition routinely, but 2016 was a miss, as both boys and girls basketball gained new head coaches just before the season.

“Coach Boswell and I got the job kinda late last year so we were kinda late on getting the tournament back. We said last year that when the season was over that we wanted to bring it back to Midland. We wanna have basketball in Midland as much as possible,” said Alfred Acosta, Midland Lee Girls Basketball Coach.

3 metroplex teams and one team from Austin made their way to Midland for the event.

“The biggest thing is just to show everyone from out of town that Midland is a great city. Basketball is alive and well over here and we want this to be an area where they can come and do that,” said Acosta.

For the M.I.S.D. Schools, this tournament gives them the luxury to play great competition at home, but every team benefits from this type of jam-packed early season play.

“A lot of these teams here love this opportunity because they get to play as many games as possible in the span of 3 days. You get to see a lot of different looks, a lot of different defenses, different offenses. Things that you may face later on in the season when it counts,” said Acosta.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.