School/Airport/Road Closures, Delays for Dec. 8, 2017

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Alpine I.S.D.

Balmorhea I.S.D.

Fort Davis I.S.D.

SCHOOL DELAYS:

Alpine I.S.D. - No classes

Balmorhea I.S.D - No classes

Buena Vista I.S.D. - 10 a.m. start. The bus route schedule is as follows: Odessa Bus route will pick up at 8:45 a.m., Coyanosa Bus route will begin pick-up at 9:10 a.m., Ft. Stockton bus route will pick-up at 9:10 a.m. No breakfast being served.

Fort Stockton I.S.D. - 10 a.m. start, buses will run 2 hours later than their normal times.

Iraan I.S.D. - 10 a.m. start

Marfa I.S.D. - 10 a.m. start

Marathon I.S.D. - 10 a.m. start

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah I.S.D. - 10 a.m. start

Valentine I.S.D - 10 a.m. start

DAYCARE CLOSURES:

No daycare closures have been reported to NewsWest 9 for Fri, Dec. 8, 2017.

DAYCARE DELAYS:

No daycare delays have been reported to NewsWest 9 for Fri, Dec. 8, 2017.



ROAD CONDITIONS:

For the latest on road conditions in Texas and New Mexico, please use the link/phone number listed below:

Texas Department of Transportation: 1-800-452-9292 or visit www.drivetexas.org

New Mexico Department of Transportation: 1-800-432-4269 or visit www.nmroads.com

Airport Delays/Closures

For the latest on arrivals and departures of out Midland International Air and Space Port, click the links below:

Arrivals

Departures

You can also contact your airline by calling your carrier:

American Airlines: 1-800-433-7300

Southwest Airlines: 1-800-435-9792

United Airlines: 1-800-864-8331

For the latest on airport delays in Texas and across some of the busiest airports in the country, click here.

