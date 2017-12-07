Midland Fire Department names new Fire Chief

Charles Blumenauer has been named as the new Fire Chief for the Midland Fire Department.

Blumenauer has been with the department for 20 years and most recently served as Interim Fire Chief since June. He has been a part of the Community Health Paramedic Division, Quality Assurance, and fire station design teams.

“I am honored to be chosen as the newest Fire Chief of the Midland Fire Department. I truly love this Department and this City,” Blumenauer said. “My goal for the Midland Fire Department is to continue our focus on training and education, compassionate care, and professional service."

He is a certified licensed paramedic and an EMS instructor. He is also a graduate of the Texas Fire Chiefs Academy and is pursuing a masters from Sul Ross State University.

