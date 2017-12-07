Odessa police charges man in connection with aggravated assault investigation

The Odessa Police Department has charged a man in connection with an aggravated assault investigation.

Deshawn Lasal Warren, 39, was arrested after police say he got into an argument with his wife and began punching her in the face and head multiple times.

We're told he then grabbed a metal broom handle and struck her on the head, causing serious bodily injury.

Warren fled the scene before police arrived, but after obtaining a warrant they were able to find him and charge him accordingly.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.