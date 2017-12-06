How do schools decide when to cancel school due to weather conditions?

How do schools decide to close or delay the school day?



The Ector County School District says they start tracking the weather overnight before 4 a.m.



Supervisors from the transportation departments drive the roads throughout the city and county.



They also monitor weather and collaborate with the Midland Independent School District.



If the drivers decide the roads are too hazardous for school buses, the decision is made to cancel school.



They make the call before 5 a.m. and then start the process of alerting parents.



If the roads are deemed safe for school buses, school will start on time.



But if the roads deteriorate after 5 a.m. they will decide if an early release is necessary.



Midland I.S.D. says they have a committee that meets with the National Weather Service.



If school is closed, the school districts will post on their social media pages as well as text, call and email parents who've signed up for notifications and will notify the news media as well.



