How do schools decide when to cancel school due to weather conditions?

We do it a lot, especially during the holiday season, online shopping. I.T. professionals are urging you to be careful. Common mistakes people make is clicking shopping websites from Facebook links or links from an e-mail.
The Odessa Police Department has charged a man in connection with an aggravated assault investigation. Deshawn Lasal Warren, 39, was arrested after police say he got into an argument with his wife.
Oncor Electric and Sharyland Utilities have announced a swap that will soon affect its customers. Oncor is welcoming 56,000 Sharyland customers to their ONCOR system.
22 teams are taking the courts of the Tall City for an Invitational Basketball tournament put on by Midland Lee.
The cold weather isn't only affecting people, many animals without a home have to endure it as well.
