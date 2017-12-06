Midland police searching for suspects following concession stand break-in

Midland police are on the lookout for 4 people who broke into the concession stands at Security Bank Ballpark.



They say the break-in happened on November 29 around 3:45 a.m.



The 4 males caused significant damage.



Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.



Your tip can lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.