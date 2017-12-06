Midland police searching for suspects following concession stand - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland police searching for suspects following concession stand break-in

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Photo from surveillance video. (Source: Midland Police Department) Photo from surveillance video. (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland police are on the lookout for 4 people who broke into the concession stands at Security Bank Ballpark.

They say the break-in happened on November 29 around 3:45 a.m.

The 4 males caused significant damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

Your tip can lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly