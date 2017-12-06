U.T.P.B. Men's Basketball takes down #8 West Texas A&M

Number 13 ranked U.T.P.B. Men's Basketball team upset #8 ranked West Texas A&M 106-100 last night. The Falcon Dome at U.T.P.B. was rocking as their team headed into halftime leading by 20 points. They later took the lead by 26 in the second half. The Buffs would not give up and had a late run to come back, but fell short.

“Last (Tuesday) night was awesome. It was fun from a team standpoint to see the community come out and support us and the school to come out and support us. Like we talked about before in those big games, your best players have to play good and they did. Our guys stepped up and our best players played good. That first half of the game last (Tuesday) night was probably the best basketball we played. I really liked our improvement going up to that and even the first 12 to 13 minutes of the second half, I thought we played really well. Then we got complacent and we took our foot off the gas. We stopped doing the things that we know wins championships. We just got to keep getting better and keep being consistent with our defensive effort. If we do those things, I think we'll be fine," said U.T.P.B. Head Coach, Andy Newman.

The Falcons have a two week break but plan to keep practicing hard for their next game against St. Edward's on December 19.

