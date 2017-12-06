First Lady, Second Lady stop for lunch at Whataburger in Corpus - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

First Lady, Second Lady stop for lunch at Whataburger in Corpus Christi, TX

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
No trip to Texas can be complete without Whataburger, right? Well that's what First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence did in Corpus Christi, Texas, while visiting to offer continued hurricane relief after Hurricane Harvey left behind a tremendous amount of damage.

White House Director of Communications for the First Lady, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted a photo of the stop this afternoon.

The tweet was shared by several reporters.

We're told CNN reporter Kate Bennett, who is a part of the press pool, had to wait outside "burgerless." However, everyone in the press van did get fries!

