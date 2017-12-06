First Lady, Second Lady stop for lunch at Whataburger in Corpus Christi, TX

No trip to Texas can be complete without Whataburger, right? Well that's what First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence did in Corpus Christi, Texas, while visiting to offer continued hurricane relief after Hurricane Harvey left behind a tremendous amount of damage.

White House Director of Communications for the First Lady, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted a photo of the stop this afternoon.

On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

The tweet was shared by several reporters.

We're told CNN reporter Kate Bennett, who is a part of the press pool, had to wait outside "burgerless." However, everyone in the press van did get fries!

. @FLOTUS and @SecondLady just made a surprise stop for lunch at Corpus Christi institution @Whataburger ??. We here in the press van, however, are burgerless. pic.twitter.com/9BeOrq5FR0 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 6, 2017

... yes! fries for the press van tho ?? pic.twitter.com/ENUyEiN0cf — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 6, 2017

