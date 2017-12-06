Tips to winterizing your vehicle

Winter weather can cause serious problems on the roadways, including but not limited to frozen or slick roads.

In these cases, you may find yourself pulled over for a long period of time, or even worse stranded.

Officials say you should always be prepare yourself and your vehicle for the worst.

Here's a list of supplies officials recommend you to keep stocked when driving:

Blankets, sleeping bags, extra clothes

Cell phone, flashlight, and extra batteries

First-aid kit

Bottled water and non-perishable foods

Sand or kitty litter to provide traction for tires

Jumper cables

Windshield scraper, tool kit, shovel

It's also just as important to perform these safety checks on your car:

Make sure the battery is in good condition with a clean, strong connection

Working windshield wipers with non-freezing solution

Tires have correct air pressure and good tread

Door locks are lubricated to prevent freezing

Officials also say if you're not comfortable due to the road conditions, it's probably best to wait until they improve.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.