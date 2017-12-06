Woman escapes custody, found after posting on Facebook

A woman has been arrested for escaping custody only to later post a photo of police handcuffs on her on social media.



Magdalena Gutierrez has been charged and arrested for aggravated assault and escape from custody.



According to Odessa police, officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Andrews Highway.



There was an investigation that revealed the woman had struck a man on the side of the head with a beer bottle.



The man was taken to Medical Center Hospital.



Later, Gutierrez made post on her social media page showing O.P.D. handcuffs on her.



She was later arrested.



