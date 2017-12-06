Midland Christmas Parade being held this weekend

It's the holiday season and the Midland Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday evening.

The parade will be held on Dec. 9, 2017, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The theme this year is "Midland's Merry Emoji Christmas."

The parade route will follow along 'A' Street from Ventura Avenue to Midland High School. Check out the video above for a complete route map, including parking locations. The video includes the location where Santa will be for kids to get photos.

We're told road closures will begin starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

If you wish to register a parade float, you have until Dec. 7, 2017. You can find out all the information by clicking here.

