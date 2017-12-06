Midland Police 'Christmas Crusaders' fighting crime in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Police 'Christmas Crusaders' fighting crime in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Midland Police Department) (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

While the fantasy world may have 'The Avengers,' the Midland Police Department has the M.P.D. "Christmas Crusaders."

Safety Pup, McGruff the Crime Dog and Santa can be seen in this little video fighting crime in Midland.

They want you to know the police will be out in full force this holiday season to keep you safe.

