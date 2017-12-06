Midland Rockhounds new field staff for 2018 season

The four-time Texas League champion Midland Rockhounds will have a new field staff in the 2018 season. The Oakland A’s announced Scott Steinmann as club manager, Steve Connelly as pitching coach, Tommy Everidge as the hitting coach, Justin Whitehouse as the athletic trainer, and Omar Aguilar as the strength and conditioning coach. Whitehouse is the only returner from last season and has been with the team for 11 years. Fran Riordan, last season's manager, will head to Nashville as field manager of the Pacific Coast League Sounds.

This season will be the 20th season for the Midland Rockhounds and the Oakland A’s affiliation. The Rockhounds will begin the 2018 season against the Springfield Cardinals at Security Bank Ballpark on Thursday, April 5 and look to defend their title.

