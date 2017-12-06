Denver City girls basketball coach on leave after possibly engaging in inappropriate relationship with student

The superintendent of Denver City Independent School District confirmed to us over the phone that on Wednesday morning the girls basketball coach, Kody Brown, has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

Later in the day a press release from the district stated that an employee was placed on leave following reports of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Denver City ISD officials say they are willing to work with state and local authorities during their investigation.

According to the Denver City website, Brown has been with the district for eight years, five of those teaching and coaching at the high school.

The district released the following statement to us:

"Recently, the Denver City ISD Administration received information that a Denver City ISD employee may have engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a District student. Pursuant to the District’s customary personnel practices, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave, an internal investigation was initiated, and reports of the alleged misconduct were made to appropriate law enforcement authorities and the state’s educator licensing agency. Denver City ISD will cooperate with these state and local authorities to the fullest extent permitted by law, and will coordinate its own investigation with them."

The district will what actions, if any, will be taken following the investigation, according to the release.

