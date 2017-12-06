U.I.L. preliminary realignments for 2018-2020

The University Interscholastic League (U.I.L.) released the preliminary 2018-2020 re-classifications and realignment on Wednesday morning. The official realignment list for football and basketball will be released on Feb 1, 2018.

Seminole will be moving up to Class 4A Division I. Crane will move to Class 3A Division II. Balmorhea, Grady and Ackerly Sands will be moving up to Class 1A Division I. Buena Vista will move down to 1A Division 2. There are no other changes of note for schools in the Permian Basin.

The enrollment cutoff numbers for conferences are as followed:

6A – 2190 and above

5A – 1150-2189

4A - 505-1149

3A - 225-504

2A – 105-224

1A – 104.9 and below

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.