New frac sand mine opens in Monahans next month

It's what plays a role in fracking. The demand for frac sand is growing, especially in West Texas. It's good news for one company that will soon open their frac sand mine in Monahans.

"The Permian Basin makes up about 40% of the overall frac sand in the country. We think on the go-forth basis, it will represent to 40-45% of that demand," said Preferred Sands President and Chief Operating Officer, TJ Doyle.

Preferred Sands is marking their place in Monahans, a spot right in between the Delaware and Midland Basins, where well activity is present. Where the highway is easily accessible to move sand to those well sites.

"We tend to build substantial facilities that we want at least a 30-year runway worth of reserves," said Doyle.

Their new frac sand facility is still under construction, but once finished, it'll be able to produce 3.3 million tons. After 2 and a half years of surveying different Texas areas and the permitting phase, the 100 million dollar facility is becoming a reality.

Before, the company had to transport sand from the upper Midwest by rail, where those sand mines are about 1,400 miles away. Now, having their new facility locally will not only cut down cost but open a door to 130 permanent jobs.

"We're very excited about offering a wide range of opportunities to local residents, anywhere from local level positions all the way to management," said Doyle.

The company has been training employees for the past three months and they're still hiring. The facility is expected to open by Mid-January.

A job fair will be held weekly at the site on Wednesdays starting at 12 p.m. The site is located at 7909 E Interstate 20 in Monahans.

