U.T.P.B. student wins $1,000 scholarship contest

A layup, a free throw, a three pointer and a half-court shot all in 30 seconds sounds tough to do. But during halftime at the U.T.P.B. Men's basketball game a few weeks ago, one student nailed it and with that came a $1,000 scholarship.

With 2 seconds left on the clock, Thomas Rice finished the competition by hitting a half-court shot and winning the contest. This 30 second challenge is sponsored by Derrick Bush, who owns Keith's Hamburger Station and Texas Soul Café.

Rice was honored with his check at halftime during Tuesday night’s game against West Texas A&M.

“Go back to the half court and I like couldn't hear anyone in the stands counting down for me, I didn't know how much time I had left. Then I threw up the first one and I knew it was a little bit off, it was so close and it hit the rim. Then I just grabbed the second ball and aimed for the backboard and threw it up. It was really cool when the whole crowd stood up and went crazy and all those people came to me. It was really fun. I called my mom and she was so excited for me. She was like crying on the phone. I showed her the video and she was really happy. She was like I can't believe you made that," said Rice.

