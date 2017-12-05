Midland neighborhood getting into Christmas spirit

It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas.

“I love the holidays. It’s my favorite time of the year,” said Katie Arnaud.

Santa, Ms. Claus, cookies and hot cocoa will do that to you.

“It’s really nice to see everybody here together,” said Arnaud.

A special time especially for those whose celebrating their first Permian Basin Christmas.

“It’s very different from back home. The weather is quite different too,” said Arnaud.

The Arnaud family is one of the many who got into the holiday spirit thanks to Betenbough Homes.

“It’s our biggest event and we love putting it on for our homeowners and just getting to see everyone from the community again,” said Claudia Loucks, Marketing Specialist with Betenbough Homes.

In the season of giving this year, it was all about giving back to the kids at General Franks Elementary.

“For every Santa photo that is taken tonight, Betenbough Homes will donate a dollar to the school,” said Loucks

Christmas is 20 days away and this Midland community is all too ready for it.

