What should you do if you're involved in a hit and run accident?

It can be a scary experience being in an accident, but what should you do if the driver leaves? Senate Bill 275, which was passed more than 4 years ago. Increased the punishment for drivers that flee the scene after hitting a person or a vehicle.

Odessa Police Department says that approximately 6 hit and run accidents happen per day and that number means it could reach the thousands by the end of a year. The Midland Police Department categorizes a hit and run as a minor accident. We were unable to confirm a number from the city.

With an increased number of hit and runs, it’s a good reminder to know what steps to take if you are ever involved in a hit and run.

"We encourage them to file a claim if they hit their vehicle and they feel they will be a danger to someone else, then it's important they call us and let us know," said Lt. Alfredo Grimaldo with the Midland Police Department.

"If there is evidence or witness, we will respond. But if there is no evidence or witness we witness, then we are not required to respond. All you need to do is, call your insurance company. But we are not required to respond out there," said Cpl. Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.

Busy intersections can be an area where more car crashes occur, but not necessarily where they only occur. A hit and run could even happen in a private parking lot and not on a major road.

"Crashes in Odessa is JBS Parkway and 42nd St.. I believe the second is going to be 42nd St. and Grandview Ave. as far as serious crashes. We respond to our serious crashes on Highway 80 and also I-20," said LeSueur.

"There is not a most commonly known intersection for hit and run accidents, those include some private property parts. One of the most accident-prone intersections is Highway 191 and Loop 250," said Grimaldo.

A.A.A. says that hit-and-run crashes found that about 1 in 5 of all pedestrian fatalities are hit-and-runs.

