Plumbers warning homeowners to protect exposed pipes during freezing temperatures

The biggest issue many people deal with when the freezing temperatures hit is frozen or bursting water pipes.



To prevent that the first thing you're going to want to do is make sure all exposed pipes are insulated -- whether that's outside or maybe in your basement.



Often, inexpensive foam pipe insulation is enough for moderately cold climates.



"They make different pipe size half inch three quarter inch so if you have any outside showers are exposed pipes underneath the house or if you're up on stilts make sure they're insulated because those are the first freeze," said Steve Beatty, who is a plumber.



Pipe insulation which costs a few dollars.



But if a pipe does burst, plumbers say it is very important to know where to shut the water off.



That means you'll need to have a water meter shut off key.



Just a quick quarter turn and your water shuts off if there was a bust in your pipes.



Both can be found at hardware shops and could save you a lot of money this winter season.



