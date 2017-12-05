Midland Victims Coalition honors lives that have been lost

Christmas is a magical time that is generally spent surrounded by family. But for those that have lost family member to violent crime, it can be lonely and difficult time. That's why the Midland Victims Coalition did something to honor lives that have been lost.

On Tuesday morning at the Midland Centennial Branch Library, family members and others were encouraged to write the name of their loved one, who has passed on, to an angel ornament to be placed on a tree.



Founder of Survivors of Homicide, Lydia Frescaz, started the coalition after her daughter was killed in an abusive relationship. That inspired her to give back to the community by offering a place for people to find love and support.

"Because we have rights to live and rights were taken away and there were a lot of people suffering, and people hurting, and this is our way to say you will never be forgotten. This is our way of saying your memory will always live on, said, Frescaz.

The Midland Victims Coalition is open year-round. It's a place for victims of crime to be offered support.

