Suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting, standoff last week in Ector Co.

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a suspect that was wanted following a drive-by shooting and standoff last week in Ector County.

Richard Edwards, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).

Edwards was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of Bonita Faye Ave. last week.

His vehicle was later located in the 1400 block of Copus Ave. that afternoon.

Following a standoff, tear gas was deployed and a Tactical Response Team from the sheriff's office went in the home but he wasn't found.

