First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday, Thursday morning

Wednesday through Thursday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day for West Texas.

A strong cold front rolled through Monday night dropping temperatures substantially. Temperatures are expected to drop down to near freezing or below for much of our viewing area. Also on Tuesday night, a disturbance will start to near the area and this disturbance will bring in a chance for precipitation.

Due to the cold temperatures, we could start to see a wintry mix overnight, that could be freezing rain, rain, sleet, and/or snow. Mixed precipitation could continue throughout the day Wednesday especially in the higher terrain areas. We could see some transition over the just rain because temperatures in some areas will rise up above freezing.

Later Wednesday into Thursday morning, much of the precipitation should turn into snow. Most accumulations look light but we could see higher accumulations in the Trans-Pecos, Mountains and south into Brewster County. This area is under a Winter Weather Watch for Wednesday into Thursday morning. In this watch area, 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation will be possible with some light ice accumulation possible as well. Locally higher amounts will be possible. Coverage of this precipitation for the viewing area looks to be close to 70% for Wednesday.

For areas outside the watch area, like the Permian Basin, we could see some light accumulation amounts. From 0 to 1.5 inches looks like the most likely snow amounts from the Basin and into Lea & Eddy Counties.

The warm ground will limit snow accumulation at first, but we could see some stick once the ground cools. This could lead to some slick streets and overpasses in some areas. Make sure you pay special attention to the road if you are planning on traveling across West Texas Wednesday or Thursday, especially if you are under the Winter Storm Watch.

Stay ahead of the winter storm by downloading the free First Alert Weather App. You'll get the latest on winter weather watches and warnings throughout the storm. Click here to download for your device.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.