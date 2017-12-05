School/Airport/Road Closures, Delays for Dec. 7, 2017

Fort Davis ISD classes canceled
Marathon ISD classes canceled
Alpine I.S.D. - 10 a.m. start
Fort Stockton I.S.D. - 10 a.m. start
Marfa I.S.D. - 10 a.m. start
Sul Ross University - 10 a.m. start
No daycare closures have been reported to NewsWest 9 for Thurs, Dec. 7, 2017.
No daycare delays have been reported to NewsWest 9 for Thurs., Dec. 7, 2017.
For the latest on road conditions in Texas and New Mexico, please use the link/phone number listed below:
Texas Department of Transportation: 1-800-452-9292 or visit www.drivetexas.org
New Mexico Department of Transportation: 1-800-432-4269 or visit www.nmroads.com
For the latest on arrivals and departures of out Midland International Air and Space Port, click the links below:
You can also contact your airline by calling your carrier:
American Airlines: 1-800-433-7300
Southwest Airlines: 1-800-435-9792
United Airlines: 1-800-864-8331
For the latest on airport delays in Texas and across some of the busiest airports in the country, click here.
We do it a lot, especially during the holiday season, online shopping. I.T. professionals are urging you to be careful. Common mistakes people make is clicking shopping websites from Facebook links or links from an e-mail.
The Odessa Police Department has charged a man in connection with an aggravated assault investigation. Deshawn Lasal Warren, 39, was arrested after police say he got into an argument with his wife.
Oncor Electric and Sharyland Utilities have announced a swap that will soon affect its customers. Oncor is welcoming 56,000 Sharyland customers to their ONCOR system.
22 teams are taking the courts of the Tall City for an Invitational Basketball tournament put on by Midland Lee.
The cold weather isn't only affecting people, many animals without a home have to endure it as well.
