School/Airport/Road Closures, Delays for Dec. 7, 2017

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Fort Davis ISD classes canceled

Marathon ISD classes canceled

SCHOOL DELAYS:

Alpine I.S.D. - 10 a.m. start

Fort Stockton I.S.D. - 10 a.m. start

Marfa I.S.D. - 10 a.m. start

Sul Ross University - 10 a.m. start

DAYCARE CLOSURES:

No daycare closures have been reported to NewsWest 9 for Thurs, Dec. 7, 2017.

DAYCARE DELAYS:

No daycare delays have been reported to NewsWest 9 for Thurs., Dec. 7, 2017.

ROAD CONDITIONS:

For the latest on road conditions in Texas and New Mexico, please use the link/phone number listed below:

Texas Department of Transportation: 1-800-452-9292 or visit www.drivetexas.org

New Mexico Department of Transportation: 1-800-432-4269 or visit www.nmroads.com

Airport Delays/Closures

For the latest on arrivals and departures of out Midland International Air and Space Port, click the links below:

Arrivals

Departures

You can also contact your airline by calling your carrier:

American Airlines: 1-800-433-7300

Southwest Airlines: 1-800-435-9792

United Airlines: 1-800-864-8331

For the latest on airport delays in Texas and across some of the busiest airports in the country, click here.

