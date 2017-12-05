School/Airport/Road Closures, Delays for Dec. 6, 2017

No closures have been reported to NewsWest 9 for Wed., Dec. 6, 2017.
No school delays have been reported to NewsWest 9 for Wed., Dec. 6, 2017.
No daycare closures have been reported to NewsWest 9 for Wed., Dec. 6, 2017.
No daycare delays have been reported to NewsWest 9 for Wed., Dec. 6, 2017.
For the latest on road conditions in Texas and New Mexico, please use the link/phone number listed below:
Texas Department of Transportation: 1-800-452-9292 or visit www.drivetexas.org
New Mexico Department of Transportation: 1-800-432-4269 or visit www.nmroads.com
For the latest on arrivals and departures of out Midland International Air and Space Port, click the links below:
You can also contact your airline by calling your carrier:
American Airlines: 1-800-433-7300
Southwest Airlines: 1-800-435-9792
United Airlines: 1-800-864-8331
For the latest on airport delays in Texas and across some of the busiest airports in the country, click here.
Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.
There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.
There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.
Wednesday through Thursday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day for West Texas.
Wednesday through Thursday morning will be a First Alert Weather Day for West Texas.
Odessa Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Osaka Japanese Streakhouse.
Odessa Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Osaka Japanese Streakhouse.