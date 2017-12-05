OPD investigating Osaka burglary

Odessa Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Osaka Japanese Streakhouse.

Back on Nov. 11, officers were called out to the burglary. According to a press release, a man dressed in black took cash from the manager’s office.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call (432) 335-4994 .

