New Midland Police Chief to takeover New Year's Day

The City of Midland is doing more than welcoming the new year, new Police Chief Steve Henry is also starting his duties in the Tall City.

Starting Monday, Henry is overseeing all parts of the police department including 243 employees. He is taking over after Interim Chief Price Robinson, who retired in August 2017 after serving as chief for eight years.

“Midland is a town where anything is possible through hard work and opportunity. As Police Chief, I intend to use the opportunity entrusted to me to ensure all Midlanders feel safe and able to pursue their goals,” Henry said. “I am truly honored to serve in this role."

