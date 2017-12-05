Midland Police Department names new Police Chief

The City of Midland has named a new police chief. Steve Henry will oversee 243 employees in his new role.

He will be taking over on Jan. 1 after Interim Chief Price Robinson retired in August.

“Midland is a town where anything is possible through hard work and opportunity. As Police Chief, I intend to use the opportunity entrusted to me to ensure all Midlanders feel safe and able to pursue their goals,” said Henry. “I am truly honored to serve in this role."

Henry was Chief Deputy at the Pinal County Sheriff's Office in Arizona for seven years before retiring in 2016.

