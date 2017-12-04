Truck drivers new federal rule now requires drivers to use electronic logging device

By December 18, all truck drivers through the nation will be required to have an electronic logging device installed in their trucks.

While some drivers welcome the change, others say it's a safety concern by putting tired drivers on the roadways.

"I enjoy having it. I enjoy having it because you can also look at your log in this computer, it tells you how many hours that you can run and how many hours that you can not run," said Kelly Cornejo, truck driver.

"Not every person is the same, you can't mandate everyone to do the same thing. One guy may only be able to do 5 hours, one guy may be able to do 25 hours," said Paul Jaco, truck driver.

Drivers are still required to do a physical inspection on their truck before taking off and the electronic logging device will ask question in regards to if the inspection was completed.

Another concern, for the new electronic logging device is that because it is a computer system that it has the ability to become hacked. But other drivers don't think that is possible.

"It is completely ridiculous, for anybody to think that some one is going to hack into the truck, and drive it. That is not how the log is set up, it is not connected to those systems. It can't get to your gas petal. All it knows is when the truck moves and when it stops. That is the stupidest thing I have ever heard," said Russell Bouthillier, truck driver.

