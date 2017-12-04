Judge Christopher Clark on the ballot for Ector County Court at law

The Odessa Police Department is hosting a 3 on 3 youth basketball tournament. The event will be on Wed. Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. in the Ector Middle School gym.
Justice of the Peace Christopher Clark announced he will be running to replace Judge Jim Bobo in Ector County. Clark has been serving as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 for a little more than 8 years.
"This one's for you pops" - the words on the back of senior captain's Isaiah Nunez's jersey on Saturday, and a slogan that he's maintained since late September, when his dad, Domingo Nunez, passed away due to pancreatic cancer.
The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list for this week. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the Odessa Municipal Court.
A San Marcos police officer serving a warrant has been shot and killed.
