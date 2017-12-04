Judge Christopher Clark on the ballot for Ector County Court at law

Justice of the Peace Christopher Clark announced he will be running to replace Judge Jim Bobo in Ector County.



Clark has been serving as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 for a little more than 8 years.



He's presided over both civil and criminal cases.



Experience he says is a crucial and invaluable attribute to the seat he is running for.



Clark says there are no major changes he wants to make in the office.



He wants to help maintain the flow of cases.



"A Judge must always be on top of the docket making sure that it runs without any backlog, making sure the cases are heard in a timely manner. That things are set and if they have to be reset or continued, that the court stays on top of those sets and make sure those things are heard in a timely manner and I will continue to do that,"



Clark has been active in the community using his legal skills to help teens.



Judge Clark is the President of the Teen Court of Odessa Board of Directors, Vice-President of the Odessa Kiwanis Club, Member of the Permian Playhouse Board of Directors, Member of the Ector County Bail Bond Board of Directors and Member of the Ector County Courthouse Security Committee.



If elected, he hopes to help teens in the county court system.



Judge Jim Bobo is retiring after his term.



For more information, please call Judge Christopher Clark (432) 528-7846.

