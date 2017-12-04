New app unveiled for the city of Midland

The City of Midland is now offering their residents a new way to stay in touch and keep them informed.

It's called "Passport 2 Midland."

You can download it now and be in closer touch with where to eat, what events are going on, all in the city of Midland.

But it's not all fun and games, residents are able to also connect to the city more and pay bills through the app, report pot holes and request a code enforcement officer.

Click here to download the app on your iPhone and click here to download the app on your Android device.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.