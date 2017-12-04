Odessa Police Department to host a 3 on 3 basketball tournament

The Odessa Police Department is hosting a 3 on 3 youth basketball tournament.

The event will be on Wed. Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. in the Ector Middle School gym.

Registration is free, but you can only register the morning of the event from 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

The tournament has two age groups 12-14 and 15-17.

They will play in a bracket style tournament with Odessa's officers as the referees.

The winner will play a team of three officers for the championship game.

"This is the first year. We're going to try and make it an annual thing. We're going to make a 3 on 3 basketball throw down happen as many chances as we can get. We're going to do something sports and do something to just have fun with the kids," Corporal Hamilton said.

