Odessa police release newest outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list for this week.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the Odessa Municipal Court.

Topping this week's list is Jaime Talley, 43, with 17 outstanding warrants.

Following behind him is Jose Castaneda, 25, with 12 outstanding warrants and Michael Carrasco, 19, with 11 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list are Angel Lopez, 39, with 10 outstanding warrants and Amanda Callis, 25, with 8 outstanding warrants.

If you have any information on the location of these fugitives, contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

