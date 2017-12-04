Midland Lee's emotional final game of the season

The Midland Lee Rebels are proud of the impressive 10 win season they had this year. On Saturday, the Rebels season came to an end in the Regional round as they fell to the Euless Trinity Trojans 34-23.

After the game, tears were shed and it was an emotional scene especially for the Rebel seniors including quarterback Colby Standard. Head Coach Clint Hartman let his team know how proud they made not only the school, but the community.

“It’s suppose to hurt and things in life hurt. What I’ll tell you is this memory will never go away, but the hurt will. I’ll tell you that what you did for the community and the halls of Lee High School, I don’t have the words for it. You guys I’m telling you, you guys make me 10 years younger and I’d go to war with any of you. Three 1,000 yard rushes, a great offensive line, great defensive, great special teams and a great overall football team. My hats off to you and I’m sorry we didn’t get it done,” Coach Hartman told his team after the game.

“It’s the little things like the locker room. Just every day messing with the offensive linemen and all the coaches. This is an actual family. That’s what I’m going to miss,” said Standard.

“Those seniors, we’ll always be there for them and love them. We’re emotional because the last 4 to 5 months you spend more time with these guys then your family. We love them,” said Hartman.

Although some of their talents will graduate this year, Midland Lee believes they have a promising future with their young guys coming up and are excited for next season.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.