Midland Lee's emotional final game of the season

The Midland Lee Rebels are proud of the impressive 10 win season they had this year. On Saturday, the Rebels season came to an end in the Regional round as they fell to the Euless Trinity Trojans 34-23.
The City of Midland is now offering their residents a new way to stay in touch and keep them informed. It's called "Passport 2 Midland."
By December 18, all truck drivers through the nation will be required to have an electronic logging device installed in their trucks. While some drivers welcome the change, others say it's a safety concern by putting tired drivers on the roadways.
A San Marcos police officer serving a warrant has been shot and killed.
The Odessa Police Department is hosting a 3 on 3 youth basketball tournament. The event will be on Wed. Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. in the Ector Middle School gym.
