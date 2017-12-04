FBI increases reward to $50,000 for information regarding Border Patrol Agent's death

The FBI has increased the reward for information regarding the death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez.

The reward is now $50,000, which is separate of the reward that the Texas Governor's Office is offering as well.

Martinez died in the line of duty back on Nov. 19, 2017, near Van Horn.

If you have any information, please call 800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.