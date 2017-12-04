2 people arrested in connection with robbery in Odessa

Two people were arrested following a robbery that occurred early Friday morning in Odessa.

Keith Ellis, 39, and Jessica Dutch, 39, are both charged with aggravated robbery.

We're told police were called out to 7241 Tres Hermanas in reference to a threat.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 37-year-old female who reported that she had attempted to purchase marijuana from an individual she met on a dating site.

According to the report, the complainant said she heard a knock on her hotel door and opened the door.

That's when, according to police, Ellis tased the complainant, causing her to lose balance and fall down, and then got on top of the woman and began choking her.

The report stated that Ellis covered her mouth and held a knife to her throat while threatening to kill her.

Then, according to the report, Dutch walked into the hotel room and took the woman's cell phone.

Ellis and Dutch then fled the scene in a green older model pickup truck.

We're told through the course of the investigation, they were able to identify Ellis and Dutch as the suspects involved.

Police later obtained warrants for both individuals and they were later arrested.

