Midland Lee football player dedicates season to his Dad

"This one's for you pops" - the words on the back of senior captain's Isaiah Nunez's jersey on Saturday, and a slogan that he's maintained since late September, when his dad, Domingo Nunez, passed away due to pancreatic cancer.

“My dad's always been there for me. He's always been that light in my life. Taught me what's right and what's wrong. And he's told me how to work hard and if it weren't for him, without him, my brothers and I wouldn't be where we are,” said Isaiah Nunez.

His oldest brother, Talor, is finishing up his senior season with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The next in line, Caleb - is playing at the Air Force Academy, where Isaiah will be suiting up in the fall. The three leave quite a legacy at Lee and now it's in the hands of their youngest brother, Elijah.

“We got another one coming up. My dad just was everything to me but now I just have to cherish my mom while she's still here,” said Nunez.

Nunez says he's been leaning on his family at home, but also his brothers on the field.

“They helped me out a lot, especially with my dad. They were just like my family always building me up. I love 'em for it, I love 'em forever,” said Nunez.

He says he's thankful for the man he's called coach the past two years.

“Coach Hartman and I will definitely keep in touch. We are friends for life. I'm definitely going to keep in touch with him,” said Nunez.

Nunez was one of the last to load the bus on Saturday night, staying on the field to pray, and soaking up the final minutes of this special season he dedicated to Domingo.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.