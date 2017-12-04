3 arrested in connection with package thefts - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

3 arrested in connection with package thefts

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Odessa Police Departments) (Source: Odessa Police Departments)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police has made three arrests in connection with a package theft investigation. 

A 14 and 16-year-old were not identified by police. 17-year-old Kaleb Murray and the two minors are facing charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. 

Police were called out to the 3600 block of Bonham in reference to the stolen packages on Friday. 

Officers were able to find the teenagers with several boxes with items valued at several hundred dollars. 

They were arrested and the items were returned to the victims. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

