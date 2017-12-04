Odessa police arrest man in connection with Friday stabbing

The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a Friday night stabbing.

Buddy Allen McCoy is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested after getting into an argument with another man and stabbing him multiple times.

The victim was transported to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injuries.

McCoy was taken to Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.