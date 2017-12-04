Odessa police arrest man in connection with Friday stabbing - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police arrest man in connection with Friday stabbing

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a Friday night stabbing.

Buddy Allen McCoy is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested after getting into an argument with another man and stabbing him multiple times.

The victim was transported to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injuries.

McCoy was taken to Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Billy Bush says Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape is real

    Billy Bush says Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape is real

    Sunday, December 3 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-04 04:38:44 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 11:21 AM EST2017-12-04 16:21:44 GMT

    Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.

    Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.

  • Trump to scale back 2 national monuments in trip to Utah

    Trump to scale back 2 national monuments in trip to Utah

    Monday, December 4 2017 1:29 AM EST2017-12-04 06:29:07 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 11:21 AM EST2017-12-04 16:21:41 GMT

    Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.

    Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.

  • Trump complains about 'unfair' treatment of Flynn

    Trump complains about 'unfair' treatment of Flynn

    Monday, December 4 2017 1:19 AM EST2017-12-04 06:19:37 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 11:20 AM EST2017-12-04 16:20:30 GMT

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

    •   
Powered by Frankly