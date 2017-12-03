2 people taken to hospital following crash in Odessa

Two people were sent to the hospital following an accident in Odessa on Sunday evening.



It happened at the intersection of Faudree Rd. and Highway 80.



Police tell us it appears two cars were involved and two people were sent to the hospital. Their conditions aren't known and it's not clear how the accident happened.



The westbound lanes of Highway 80 were blocked at the intersection. It's unclear if they're back open.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.