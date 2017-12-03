Howard Co. jury indicts man on homicide charges - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Howard Co. jury indicts man on homicide charges

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
HOWARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A Howard County jury has charged a man with homicide following a “shots fired” call.

Calvin Jacob Lawson, 34, is accused of the murder of Sterling Mclntosh.

Back in October, police were called out to the 1600 block of Settles for shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple wounds.

Lawson was arrested at the scene while he attempted to escape.

